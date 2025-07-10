Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms return on Friday

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 70s
Exercise some caution where standing water still exists. Some patchy fog may develop by morning, especially where heavy rain fell today.

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 70s.

With flash flooding today in spots, many are getting wary of any additional rain that may come in the days to come. With a 60% chance of rain on Friday, expect the high humidity atmosphere to produce some locally heavy rainfall amounts, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

The chance of rain should pull back to 30% chance on both Saturday and Sunday.

