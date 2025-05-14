David's First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms return on Thursday afternoon

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this week

Mother's Day, Sunday: 76°,

Monday: 77°, trace of rain

Tuesday: 71°, 1.15" of rainfall

Today: 80°, trace as of 6 PM

As evening storms fade, with clouds & fog overnight, look for lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered storms return on Thursday afternoon and some could be strong to isolated severe.

Thursday may start with patchy dense fog, but look for more sun later on in the morning and early afternoon, before more storms develop....a 40% chance....some could be strong to isolated severe.

Looking ahead to the weekend, summer heat comes back on both Friday and Saturday with plenty of humidity. Highs near or at 90 degrees with "feels like" temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain & storms on Friday, only spotty at 20% and 30% chance on Saturday, just a few storms possible.

