David's First Warning Forecast: Showers develop here on Thursday, as a Coastal Low moves up from Florida

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With more high clouds tonight, look for overnight lows in the 60s.

Showers develop in the Outer Banks and in North Carolina first on Thursday, as a Coastal Low moves up from Florida, before moving up into Hampton Roads.

Good news, the chance of tropical or subtropical development with this coastal low has dropped to a 0% chance, according to the National Hurricane Center. But just because it does NOT get a name, does not mean we don't get pockets of heavy rain. We will still get some locally heavy rainfall in the next 3 to 4 days.....1 to 3" + will be possible.

Showers on Friday, a 40% chance, appear mostly in the morning.

Showers & storms on Saturday, an 80% chance, which could easily become strong to severe, should occur mainly in the afternoon.

It is important to pay close attention to the forecast this weekend

