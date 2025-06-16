David's First Warning Forecast: Showers & Storms Linger on Tuesday, Oppressive Heat arrives by Midweek

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Flash flooding in some areas in North Carolina is still possible tonight, given the saturated soil under foot. More rain will be possible tonight and Tuesday.

But if you have been hoping and wishing for this rain to end, be aware, as soon as it ends in many areas across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, the oppressive heat will be quicklycoming in to replace it.

Feels like temperatures by Wednesday and Juneteenth will be approaching 103° and 105°.

