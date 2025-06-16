Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: Showers & Storms Linger on Tuesday, Oppressive Heat arrives by Midweek

With more showers & storms possible, overnight lows remain sticky with upper 60s and lower 70s and patchy fog.
Monday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Flash flooding in some areas in North Carolina is still possible tonight, given the saturated soil under foot. More rain will be possible tonight and Tuesday.

But if you have been hoping and wishing for this rain to end, be aware, as soon as it ends in many areas across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina, the oppressive heat will be quicklycoming in to replace it.

Feels like temperatures by Wednesday and Juneteenth will be approaching 103° and 105°.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway