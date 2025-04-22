David's First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms possible tonight with some lingering showers Wednesday A.M.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Showers & storms are possible tonight with some lingering showers early Wednesday morning. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 60s with showers & storms still possible.

By 8 AM Wednesday, most of the rain should be gone across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. Scattered clouds will remain, as we spend most of the day on Wednesday in the 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect more showers and storms on Friday into Saturday, but less humid air on Sunday with sunshine and where temperatures drop back into the 60s for highs.

