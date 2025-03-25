David's First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight, clouds break by morning

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Showers tonight, clouds break by morning.

Overnight lows should fall into the mid 40s.

If you were hoping for some rain in Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina, we will get some tonight, but the rainfall amounts should average around tenth of an inch (0.10") or less.

Best chance to get some showers tonight? 8 PM to 11 PM tonight.

Partly cloudy skies should return on Wednesday, but it will be cooler. and gusty. Tuesday's high in Norfolk, VA, for example, hit 67°. Wednesday's highs will be cooler and should struggle just to reach the lower 60s.

Bright sun will be here on Thursday, but that should also be our coolest day of the week.

We are looking ahead to a weekend in the 70s. Showers & storms will likely become a factor early next week with strong to severe storms possible on Monday, March 31st.

