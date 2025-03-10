David's First Warning Forecast: Soaking up the sun on Tuesday & Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Soaking up the sun on Tuesday & Wednesday.

After evening showers fade tonight, especially in North Carolina, and clouds exit overnight, look for bright sunshine on Tuesday and turning a bit warmer.

Highs over the next 2 days are likely to stay in the mid 60s, but a surge in warmth into the lower to mid 70s will be possible on Thursday. Late Thursday night, the Total Lunar Eclipse and the "Blood moon" will take place and the sky conditions should be good here at Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina with decreasing high clouds.

With a brief pullback in highs on Friday, back into the 60s, look for a weekend that is exceedingly warm, back into the mid 70s.

The expectation for Saturday includes a 20% chance of rain. By Sunday, the chance of rain jumps to a 60% chance, especially late in the day and evening.

Soggy weather at times should be expected on Monday, which is St. Patrick's Day.

