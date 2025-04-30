Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Some Scattered Showers & Storms Return P.M. Thursday & P.M. Friday

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
Norfolk highs this week:
Sunday 73°
Monday 73°
Tuesday 82°
Today 87°

Leftover showers & storms fade tonight, especially over Northeast North Carolina, about a 40% chance.

Overnight lows should drop into the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy fog potential by morning.

Some scattered showers & storms develop Thursday afternoon & evening and Friday afternoon & evening, about a 30% chance.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a 40% chance of showers & storms develops on Saturday, while a 60% chance of rain appears to form on Sunday.

Early next week, a storm system that stalls could spell more rain chances in the days to come.

Future Rainfall from now to Tuesday, May 6th at 11 PM.

