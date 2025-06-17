David's First Warning Forecast: Soon, it will feel like August

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

The evening storms that are possible tonight should start trail off by 11 PM. The Storm Prediction Center, as of this post, still had us under a Level 1 threat. Most, if not, all of Wednesday should be dry, but very hot and humid with triple digit "feels like" temperatures.

The last time Norfolk hit 95° was August 29th, 2024, which was 292 days ago.

Look for a brief pullback in temperature of the Summer Solstice day of Friday, June 20th, before another heat wave begins to form.

