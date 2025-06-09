Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday

Overnight lows tonight should remain very muggy in the lower 70s.
Monday evening forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast
After tonight's severe storms subside...
Strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday with showers & storms possible in the morning, then a break and then more development with the heating of the day.

Rain is possible tonight in spots.
Less rain is expected by midweek.

And looking ahead to the weekend, look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with showers & storms possible, even on Father's Day, which is this Sunday.

