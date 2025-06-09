David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

After tonight's severe storms subside...

Look for overnight lows tonight to remain very muggy in the lower 70s.

Strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday with showers & storms possible in the morning, then a break and then more development with the heating of the day.

Rain is possible tonight in spots.

Less rain is expected by midweek.

And looking ahead to the weekend, look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with showers & storms possible, even on Father's Day, which is this Sunday.

