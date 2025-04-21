David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday, mainly in North Carolina

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Rain chances increase this week with strong to isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday, mainly in North Carolina.

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Some may even see the Lyrid Meteor Showers, which are taking place this time of year.

Please see the link attached: Lyrids - NASA Science

With clouds increasing on Tuesday, scattered showers & storms will be on the move, at least a 40% chance, and with the possibility of storms becoming strong to isolated severe on Tuesday. Look for highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Showers will be possible again on Wednesday, but mainly in the morning.

Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, more showers arrive on Friday and again on Saturday P.M., but cooler weather with sunshine is expected on Sunday.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather