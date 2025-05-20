David's First Warning Forecast: Strong to Isolated Severe Storms Possible on Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms to develop later tonight and especially overnight. These showers and storms will be associated with an approaching warm front.

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday morning with an increase in rain. Strong to isolated severe storms are possible on Wednesday, as the first wave of it rides into town from 2 AM to midday. The next wave, associated with the cold front, should arrive by early evening, say 6 PM to 10 PM Wednesday. Any one of these storms could be strong to isolated severe.

Spotty rain may appear on both Thursday & Friday, still pretty good days to be outside.

The holiday weekend will feature sun to start and showers to end with highs in the mid 70s.

