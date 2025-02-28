David's First Warning Forecast: Sun to clouds on Saturday, warm & windy

Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect early sunshine on Saturday with a slow increase in clouds on Saturday afternoon with gusty winds about 30 to 35 mph. Spotty rain may form later in the day, especially in Northeast N.C.

With evening clouds on Saturday, look for clearing skies overnight Sunday with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens.

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday with exceptionally cold air. Highs on Sunday should struggle to reach the lower 40s. Look for a warming trend into mid next week with some strong to severe storms possible by Wednesday evening.

