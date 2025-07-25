David's First Warning Forecast: This Heat Wave is just getting Started

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 70s, remaining sticky.

Heat advisories will persist until 8 PM Sunday. Expect highs in the 90s for the next 6 days, before cooler and less humid air arrives by Friday, August 1st.

Looking ahead to this weekend, look for a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

