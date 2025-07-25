Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

David's First Warning Forecast: This Heat Wave is just getting Started

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 70s, remaining sticky
Friday evening forecast
Posted

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 70s, remaining sticky.

Heat advisories will persist until 8 PM Sunday. Expect highs in the 90s for the next 6 days, before cooler and less humid air arrives by Friday, August 1st.

Looking ahead to this weekend, look for a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: AldrichWeather
Instagram: @davidaldrichweather
X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway