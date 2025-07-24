David's First Warning Forecast: Turning up the heat & humidity this weekend

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 70s.

Get ready. The heat and humidity will rise dramatically for this weekend and beyond.

The heat index should hover between 102 and 108 degrees over the next 5 afternoons with small chances of rain and storms. But when it rains, it would likely pour, thanks to the higher dew points.

Looking ahead to next week, the steamy weather should continue, right through the end of July.

