David's First Warning Forecast: Unsettled Week Ahead with more rain and storms at times

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers should develop on Tuesday from West to East, with some arriving late morning, but most should occur in the afternoon with highs struggling to reach the lower 70s.

Look for soggy weather at times this week with the potential to pick up 1.50" to 3" from now until next Saturday, May 31st.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday should partly cloudy with a few storms, a 30% chance, with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks better, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Future Rainfall, potentially, between now and 5 PM Saturday, May 31st.

