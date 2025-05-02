David's First Warning Forecast: Warm with Hazy Sun Saturday, Rainy at times with Storms on Sunday

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk, VA highs this week

Sunday 73°

Monday 73°

Tuesday 82°

Wednesday 87°

Thursday 90°, second 90 degree day this year, also, 91° on 4/6/2025

Today 88°

As stray storms fade tonight, expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 60s.

Look for warm, hazy sun on Saturday and rainy at times with storms on Sunday.

Expect about a 10 degree difference on Saturday for high temperatures (87°) versus Sunday afternoon (77°).

Rain showers should continue on Monday and linger on Tuesday. Next Wednesday looks great, however, with mostly sunny skies.

