David's First Warning Forecast: Warming up on Saturday, a bit Cooler on Easter Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Warming up on Saturday, a bit cooler on Easter Sunday.

Overnight lows tonight should drop briefly into the lower 60s.

If you liked the warmer air that settled in today across Hampton Roads & Northeast North Carolina, then you will absolutely love Saturday's mostly sunny weather, as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. Saturday's record high in Norfolk, VA, for example, is 92° from 1995, which, I believe, is out of reach.

Thanks to the passage of a backdoor cold front, winds will change on Easter Sunday from the Southwest in the morning, to the North by midday and then Northeast by later in the afternoon. This should keep Easter's highs about 10 degrees cooler in the lower to mid 70s with clouds and hazy sun.

Chances of rain will be increasing gradually by the middle of next week.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather