David's First Warning Forecast: Warming Up on Tuesday with Plenty of Sun

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Warming up on Tuesday with plenty of sun.

With plenty of stars tonight, look for overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Tuesday morning. Expect a sunny morning and a mostly sunny afternoon on Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 80s, which is roughly 10 degrees warmer than Sunday and today.

Showers & storms should develop on Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain is running around 40% on Wednesday.

With the approaching front stalling later this week, expect more scattered showers & storms on Thursday, Friday and even Saturday.

Next Sunday looks cooler and less humid with clearing skies and highs back in the lower 70s.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: AldrichWeather

Instagram: @davidaldrichweather

X (Twitter): @AldrichWeather