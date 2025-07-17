David's First Warning Forecast: When it rains on Friday, it will pour. Strong to severe storms in the P.M.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Overnight lows will be stuffy again in the mid to upper 70s.

When it rains on Friday, it will likely pour. Strong to isolated severe storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon and could easily linger into Friday evening.

4 PM to 8 PM Friday will be a time to watch for rapid development.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a 60% chance of showers & storms on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. And on Sunday, look for a 40% chance of showers & storms, mainly in the P.M. with the heating of the day.

