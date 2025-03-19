David's First Warning Forecast: Wind-driven showers return Thursday afternoon & evening with more warmth.

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Look for hazy sun & clouds on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s and winds from the South 10 to 20 mph and gusts 35 to 40 mph.

On Thursday evening, scattered showers will increase with some thunder possible, as winds continue to increase.

Friday will be a great looking day with bright sunshine, but the winds from the Northwest 15-25 mph, gusting to 40 mph, especially in the morning could steal the show. Look for the winds to slow down a bit by Friday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks warmer than Sunday with Saturday's highs in the upper 60s and Sunday's highs in the upper 50s.

