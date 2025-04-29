David's First Warning Forecast: With more humidity, showers & storms develop on Wednesday afternoon & evening

Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

Norfolk highs this week:

Sunday: 73°

Monday: 73°

Today: 82°

Overnight lows should drop into the lower to mid 60s.

With more humidity on the way, scattered showers & storms should develop on Wednesday afternoon & evening, about a 40% chance. However, with a busy southwest wind, look for highs on Wednesday to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Showers may linger on Thursday and Friday with some thunder, but the unsettled weather may begin this weekend and beyond. One possible outcome for early next week involves the tracking of a very strong ridge or high pressure dome over Quebec, Canada. If it slows down, it could drive the Southern Low over South Carolina over us day after day after day. I invite you to check back with you as the weather data for Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7 could easily change.

