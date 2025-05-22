Watch Now
David's First Warning Forecast: Your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Overnight lows should drop into the mid to upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist David Aldrich's First Warning Forecast

With some spots of rain possible tonight, look for overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Your Memorial Day Weekend Forecast will be sunny to start on Saturday with some showers developing on Sunday afternoon. These showers should continue Sunday evening as well and tapering off on Memorial Day morning. I am hopeful that much of this rain will be over long before 10 AM Memorial Day.

