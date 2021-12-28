First Waring Forecast: Warming up and tracking rain this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up… Highs will climb to the low 60s today, warmer than yesterday and about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again today with a spotty shower possible, especially this afternoon to evening.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers possible later in the day. Southwest winds will also ramp up on Wednesday, 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be our next soggy day with mostly cloudy skies and showers through most of the day. Highs will drop to the upper 60s.

New Year’s Eve looks nice! Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Rain chances will be small on Friday but get ready for a soggy weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Late-Day Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

