Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: 70s again today, Showers this weekend

Wx Rain 7.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 05:01:41-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more day in the 70s. Clouds and showers continue for the weekend. Falling to the 40s again next week.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, mainly near the Outer Banks and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and climb back to the 70s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon to evening.

Day Planner - AM.png

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. The highest rain chance will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s this weekend.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

Even colder air returns early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Look for clearing skies on Monday, but it will be chilly and windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30s mph.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10
 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR
X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather