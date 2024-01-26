First Warning Forecast: 70s again today, Showers this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more day in the 70s. Clouds and showers continue for the weekend. Falling to the 40s again next week.

Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, mainly near the Outer Banks and Eastern Shore. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning and climb back to the 70s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon to evening.

Our cloudy and soggy stretch continues for the weekend as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days. The highest rain chance will be Saturday PM to Sunday AM. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 50s this weekend.

Even colder air returns early next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Look for clearing skies on Monday, but it will be chilly and windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30s mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10



