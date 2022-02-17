First Warning Forecast: 70s and breezy today, will this lead to severe weather?

First Warning Forecast:

Very warm and breezy today, ahead of a powerful cold front... It's a noticeably milder start across the area this morning with most of the area waking up in the 50s. A south wind that will become gusty during the afternoon will usher in exceptionally warm air throughout the day. High temperatures will soar to the the low 70s, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal. Today's south winds will be sustained between 15 and 20, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. A spotty shower along the Outer Banks will be possible this morning, but besides that, expect a dry afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, the cold front makes its approach towards the area. South to Southwest winds will become even stronger as the cold front moves through, especially near the coast. Wind gusts as high as 30 to 45 mph are possible. Showers will begin overnight and continue through Friday morning and there's even a chance we could have thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not in the cards, however a storm or two could produce damaging winds gusts given the energy aloft. Rain will taper off around midday Friday with clouds clearing out in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 60s Friday morning but fall to the 50s by the afternoon. Even after the front clears It will still be windy, turning from SW to north at 15 to 25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

The weekend looks nice! Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low to mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.