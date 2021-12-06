First Warning Forecast: 70s Monday, 40s Tuesday and tracking rain Wednesday

First Warning Forecast:

A big warm up on tap today with highs in the low 70s! Expect a few more clouds. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Tonight, a strong cold front will move through the area. With little to no rain expected as it passes, the biggest change it will bring is a drop in temperatures. The cold air will usher in overnight and lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy with more clouds building in ahead of the next system that is set to move in on Wednesday. Wednesday will feature cloudy skies with widespread showers especially across North Carolina. Highs will still struggle to get out of the mid to upper 40s, so it'll also be a cold rain.

Looking mostly dry on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Expect highs in the upper 40s on Thursday and warming to the lower 60s on Friday.

Our next unseasonably warm day will be on Saturday. Highs will warm to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible late ahead of a cold front that will move in on Sunday.