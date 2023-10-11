First Warning Forecast: 70s to end the week, Showers and cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and a slightly warmer midweek. Tracking rain for the weekend. Another cool down to start next week.

Nice again today with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s, near normal for this time of year. Extra clouds will build in later this afternoon to evening, but rain chances will be slim.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s to end the work week.

A cold front is set to move through the region on Saturday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Saturday, but cooler air will return behind the front. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Sunday and the wind will pick up.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sean forms in the eastern tropical Atlantic. A WNW to NW motion is forecast during the next few days. Little change in stretch is forecast during the next few days.

