First Warning Forecast: 80s return this weekend but highs in the 50s next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Crisp, cool and clear condition last through the entire day. Overnight lows fall to the upper 40s underneath clear skies.

There will be plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend with high temperatures both days in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will be mainly sunny as high pressure remains in control.

An approaching cold front will lead to building clouds and isolated shower chances next week. By the middle of next week, highs will settle into the 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

