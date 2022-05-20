First Warning Forecast: 90s and near record-breaking to end the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Sunshine and summer-like heat to end the week…

We'll start our Friday with muggy temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will climb even higher to the mid 90s today, more than 15 degrees above normal for this of year. This will put us near-record breaking. Today's heat index values (feels like) will soar to between 95 and 100, although a few hours of 100 and 105 will be possible away from the coast. The positive, is today will be another pretty day with a mix of clouds early and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon with only a 10% chance of rain. Strong high pressure will remain in control of our weather today. Tonight, will feature mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Our greatest bet at breaking records, will be on Saturday. Yes, it'll be even hotter than Friday, with highs soaring to the mid and upper 90s, close to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Heat index values will make it feel more like 100 and 105 degrees. Saturday will remain dry and partly cloudy, although a stray storm will be possible during the afternoon and early evening (10-20%).

A slow-moving cold front will move in late Sunday and provide us with a big relief as we head into the upcoming work week. We'll stay toasty Sunday, just not as hot as Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect scattered showers and storms late Sunday into Monday with the front likely slowing and stalling leading to continued rain chances Monday through Thursday. Rain cooled air will move in behind the front and highs will drop to the mid 70s on Monday to the upper 60s by Tuesday.