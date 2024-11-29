First Warning Forecast: A blast of cold air just in time for the weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Dry and cooler for Black Friday. If you're heading out early to shop, expect temperatures in the 30s to 40 degrees. Many areas are waking up 15+ degrees colder than Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A blast of arctic air will be evident on Saturday and Sunday. We will start the day right around the freezing mark, with highs warming to the mid to upper 40s on both days.

Plenty of sunshine will kick off the work week with highs only in the low 40s after a frigid start in the 20s. Now would be a good time to protect your pipes and let those faucets drip overnight.

The 40s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 40s on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

A nice little warm up on Thursday with highs soaring to the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

