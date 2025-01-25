First Warning Forecast: A break from subfreezing temps next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures will fall below freezing yet again but we're not talking teens. Overnight lows will be in the high 20s to low 30s. Any snow that has melted during the day will refreeze again tonight so be cautious of some patchy slick spots on the roads Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm to the low 50s. A few more clouds will be around to start the day but we'll see some clearing heading into the evening.

We have a warming trend on the way next week with high temperatures back in the 60s! Skies will be mostly sunny for several days with low rain chances all week long.

