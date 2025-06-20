First Warning Forecast: A break from the heat and humidity today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat today. Building heat and humidity this weekend.

A slight break for Friday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. The humidity will also drop, making it more comfortable. Look for clearing skies in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon.

Heat and humidity start to build through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s on Saturday and to near 100 on Sunday.

Locking in a pattern of heat and humidity for next week. Highs will linger in the mid 90s all week with afternoon heat indices from 100 to 110. Rain chances will stay low through the first half of the week.

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/E 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

