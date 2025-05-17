First Warning Forecast: A brief break from storms with more 70s on the way!

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening we stay warm and windy. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. A few isolated storms will be possible this evening, mainly for the Outer Banks. Tonight we fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday won't be as hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will still be breezy with winds gusting to 20 mph at times. We

Unstable conditions return by the middle of next week. We'll see more clouds build in Monday evening. Widespread showers and storms return throughout the day on Wednesday. A few lingering storms will be possible Thursday. Drier conditions return in time for the weekend.

