Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: A brief break from storms with more 70s on the way!

We get a brief break from the storms on Sunday and Monday. Our next chance for storms comes during the middle of next week. High temperatures all next week will be in the 70s.
Posted
and last updated

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This evening we stay warm and windy. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. A few isolated storms will be possible this evening, mainly for the Outer Banks. Tonight we fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday won't be as hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. It will still be breezy with winds gusting to 20 mph at times. We

Unstable conditions return by the middle of next week. We'll see more clouds build in Monday evening. Widespread showers and storms return throughout the day on Wednesday. A few lingering storms will be possible Thursday. Drier conditions return in time for the weekend.

Let's connect on social media!
Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway