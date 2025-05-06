First Warning Forecast: A brief break from the rain, rain returns late-week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions will be mainly dry. Tonight lows fall into the upper 50s, near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day with bright sunshine to start the day. More clouds will build in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances return Thursday ahead of our next system. Storms arrive Thursday evening and linger into Friday. Highs fall from the 80s Thursday to the low 70s Friday. The weekend looks drier with highs in the low to mid 70s both days.

