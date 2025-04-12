First Warning Forecast: A brief warm up on the way

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We'll see some clearing as we go throughout the day Sunday and temperatures won't be quite as cool. Highs will be in the low 60s. Some more more sunshine is expected to break through in the afternoon.

Mainly dry conditions persist until our next cold front arrives on Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday evening. Dry and sunny conditions return late next week.

