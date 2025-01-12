First Warning Forecast: A brief warm up to start your week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Monday will start out cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We quickly shake off the chill by the afternoon as westerly winds move in. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine but a light stream of clouds will move in in the evening.

Conditions this week will be mainly dry and sunny. A few folks on the Eastern Shore could see some flakes Tuesday evening but the chance we get any moisture going is low. Much colder conditions return by the middle of the week with highs in the middle 30s and lows in the teens and 20s. Wind chill values Wednesday morning will likely be in the single digits.

Rain chances return this weekend with widespread showers possible Saturday evening and lingering into Sunday morning.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

