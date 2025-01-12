First Warning Forecast: A brief warmup to start next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Leftover puddles and melting snow will refreeze tonight leading to slick conditions and the possibility of black ice on the roads early Sunday morning. High temperatures reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

We get less cool to start the work week. High temperatures Monday will be near 50 degrees. Multiple cold fronts bring colder conditions for the rest of the week with high temperatures falling back into the 30s and 40s.

We are going to be stuck in a mainly dry pattern throughout the week. Slight rain chances arrive late-day on Saturday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

