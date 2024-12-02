First Warning Forecast: A chilly and breezy start to the workweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny but cold week ahead. Warmer but windy on Thursday. Slim rain chances all week.

Waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning with clearing skies early. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel a bit cooler with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly and breezy again tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 20s tomorrow morning and only warm to the mid 40s tomorrow afternoon. It will still be mostly sunny with the NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will reach the upper 40s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

A big area of low pressure will spin up to our north on Thursday. Our rain chances will be slim, but it will get windy. Expect winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s.

The cold stretch continues as highs drop back to the 40s with lows in the 30s and 20s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

