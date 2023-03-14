First Warning Forecast: A chilly and windy midweek, Rain returns this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM Tuesday for Suffolk and Franklin, Isle of Wight, Southampton, Gates, Perquimans, Chowan, Hertford, Bertie, and Northampton counties.

*** FREEZE WARNING from 12 AM to 9 AM Wednesday for a large portion of the Southside and eastern NC.

A chilly and windy midweek. Warming to the 60s and 70s. Tracking rain to start the weekend.

A cold start this morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 50s. It will be windy all day with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Cold again Wednesday morning with temperatures near freezing and a wind chill in the 20s. It will still be windy on Wednesday (NW 10-20 G30). Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

Winds will relax and warmer air will move in for the end of the work week. Highs will climb to the low 60s on Thursday and to near 70 on Friday.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in Saturday morning with a cold front. Highs will drop to the low 60s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday. It will be windy again this weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Sunny Skies, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

