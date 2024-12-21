First Warning Forecast: A chilly and windy weekend ahead

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A blustery start to your Saturday with winds out of the northwest at around 10-20 mph. The gusty conditions will stick around through the afternoon. High temperatures will be near the middle 40s but wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s.

Wind chill values Sunday morning will be in the teens and 20s out the door. Highs Sunday will only be in the middle 30s. Skies will be a bit brighter throughout the day as well.

Temperatures rebound back into the 40s and 50s next week so we aren't as cool for Christmas. We're forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but it is not expected to be a washout despite very slight rain chances.



