First Warning Forecast: A chilly midweek, Tracking rain to end the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A sunny and chilly week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tracking rain to end the weekend.

Temperatures will return to the low 50s today, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds as a cold front moves through, but rain chance will remain low.

Colder air moves in behind the front and Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will kick up tomorrow, mainly north at 10 to 15 mph.

We climb back to the 50s for Friday with lots of sunshine. Winds will also relax for Friday.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Highs will warm to near 60 on Sunday, but with mostly cloudy skies and rain building in through the afternoon to evening.

Expect a soggy and windy start to next week as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15



