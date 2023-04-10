First Warning Forecast: A chilly start, Much warmer later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Frost Advisory until 9 AM Monday for Surry, Sussex, Southampton, Franklin

A sunny and warmer week ahead. Climbing to near 80 later this week. Next rain chance to start the weekend.

Grab a coat this morning, temperatures are starting out in the 30s and 40s. Highs will only reach the upper 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect lots of sunshine today with a NE breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Another chilly start tomorrow morning in the 30s and 40s. We will warm to near 70 tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunshine and a light SW wind.

An even warmer stretch to end the work week. Highs will reach the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Our sunny and dry stretch will continue through midweek with clouds building on Friday.

Our next chance for showers/storms will be Saturday as an area of low pressure slides up the East Coast.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

