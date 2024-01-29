First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to the week, Next rain chance Wednesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start to the work week. Tracking showers for Wednesday. A small warming trend to end the work week.

Leftover showers this morning should be clearing out early, but you may still see some wet roads for your morning drive. Look for mostly cloudy skies this morning with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 40s today with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will return to the 40s tomorrow with light winds. We will start with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the afternoon to evening.

Showers return on Wednesday, mainly for the morning to midday hours. We will start a warming trend for the end of the work week. Highs near 50 on Wednesday to the mid 50s on Friday.

Today: Showers Early, Some Clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/E 5-10



