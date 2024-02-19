Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: A chilly start to the week, Warming to near 60

Posted at 4:53 AM, Feb 19, 2024
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A chilly start to the week but warming to near 60 to end the week. Tracking rain for Friday.

Our cool stretch continues with highs in the upper 40s today and tomorrow. We will see more sunshine today, but it will be breezy with a NE wind at 10 to 15 mph. Winds will back down a bit for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

A warming trend for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb to near 50 on Wednesday, upper 50s on Thursday, and near 60 on Friday. Tracking rain set to moving in overnight Thursday to Friday morning. Wind will also ramp up for Friday.

The weekend looks nice, but cooler. Highs will dip to the low 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Mid 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

