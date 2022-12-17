First Warning Forecast: A chilly weekend, even colder next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mostly sunny but chilly weekend. The cold and dry trend continues for early next week. Next big weather system moving in on Thursday.

Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, with most spots above freezing. Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon, a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect lots of sunshine this morning with some clouds building in this afternoon to evening. It will still be a bit breezy today with west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Even colder air moves in for Sunday. Expect morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs only in the mid 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies Sunday with some extra clouds near the Chesapeake Bay and Eastern Shore.

The cold stretch will continue for the start of next week with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and morning lows near 30.

Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday. It is worth keeping a close eye on this system because we could see some snow mix in for Friday as cold air moves in on the back side of a cold front. It’s way too early for specifics on timing or totals, but worth watching over the next several days.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

