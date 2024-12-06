First Warning Forecast: A cold and windy start to Friday, warmer next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

A very cold and bitter start to your day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s out the door. The gusty conditions are causing it to feel more like the 20s and teens. This afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with bright sunshine.

High pressure will be our dominating weather feature over the weekend. This will lead to crystal clear blue skies as some much colder air behind our most recent cold front rushes in. Sunday, we begin a warming trend with high temperatures near 60s degrees.

Rain chances arrive next week with scattered showers possible for several days. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. We turn cold again as we head into the end of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar