First Warning Forecast: A cold start, Lots of sunshine, Gradual warming trend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Frost Advisory until 9 AM for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Sussex, Williamsburg, James City, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Bertie. Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost formation.

*** Freeze Warning until 9 AM for much of central Virginia and central North Carolina including Emporia and Northampton. Temperatures as low as 28 to 32 expected.

Several frigid mornings, lots of sunshine, and a slow warming trend to end the work week. Tracking rain potential for the weekend.

Bundle up for a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s inland and 40s near the coast. Many inland areas could see the first frost of the season. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs returning to the upper 50s.

Frost is possible again Thursday morning with lows in the 30s and 40s. We will see sunny skies again tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunshine will continue for the end of the work week as we gradually warm up. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Friday and the low 70s this weekend.

A weather system is expected to slide along the East Coast this weekend, potentially bringing us more clouds and a chance for rain. As of now, Saturday looks dry, and Sunday has the bigger rain chance.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Clear, Inland Frost. Lows near 40. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

