First Warning Forecast: A cool and comfortable start to the workweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool week with highs in the 80s. Building humidity through midweek. More showers and storms to end the week.

A nice start to the week with highs in the low 80s and low humidity. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will still be breezy with a NE wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Nice again tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies and very low rain chances.

Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 80s to end the week but the humidity will go up. Rain chances will increase as an area of low-pressure drifts closer to the Carolina coastline. There is the potential for some tropical development with this coastal low, but chances are low at this time.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Dexter forms between the East Coat and Bermuda. Dexter is moving toward the ENE at 12 mph. A faster ENE or NE motion is expected through early Tuesday, followed by a slower motion Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Dexter is likely to become post-tropical by Wednesday.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today. Some gradual development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form late this week while it moves generally WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (50%)

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form in a couple of days off the coast of the southeastern United States. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter part of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

