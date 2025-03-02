First Warning Forecast: A cool start to the week, 70s return by midweek

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s underneath clear skies. It will be another chilly start to your Monday with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 40s. We get warmer heading into the middle of the week. High temperatures will be back near 70 degrees by Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 2 out of 5 (15%) chance of severe thunderstorms. Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon and exits by Thursday morning. Milder conditions return for the end of the work week with temperatures moderating closer to average.

Next weekend will be mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Each day features a slight chance of isolated showers.

